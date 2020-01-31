Police Constable Allegedly Rapes Colleague In Indore, Case Filed: Official

The police constable also allegedly threatened her that he will make an objectionable video and post it on the Internet, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Banganga police station area of Indore. (Representational)

Indore:

A police constable allegedly raped a colleague several times in Indore, and threatened her that he will make an objectionable video and post it on the Internet, the police said.

"A woman constable residing at the DRP line had lodged a complaint against a police constable, Manish Sharma, alleging that he had raped her several times by threatening to record objectionable videos of her, taking pictures and making them viral," said Station House Officer (SHO), Rajendra Chaturvedi.

The incident occurred in the Banganga police station area, but the woman lodged a case at MG Road police station, he added.

"The case has been sent to Banganga police station and the police of both the police stations are looking for the accused Manish for his arrest," he said.

