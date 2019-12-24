Police Complaint Against 2 For 'Defamatory' Post Against Ashok Gehlot

No arrests have been made so far and the matter was being investigated, police said (Representational)

A police complaint was filed on Sunday against two people for allegedly posting "defamatory and objectionable" comments against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Facebook page.

The accused, Bheem Singh Golwar and Leelaram Sharma, allegedly posted the comments on the Facebook page handled by one Harikishan Saini.

"The FIR was registered on Sunday against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act," Station House Officer (SHO) Murlipura police station Ramavtar Singh said.

Mr Singh said that no arrests have been made so far and the matter was being investigated.

Mr Saini alleged in the FIR that a post regarding the chief minister's visit to Albert Hall for reviewing the preparations of peace march was uploaded on the page on Saturday.

He said that the two accused posted "defamatory and objectionable" comments against Mr Gehlot which he saw on Sunday and lodged the case against them.