Masks, Thermal Scanners, Sanitisers: Delhi Places Of Worship Set To Open

More than two months after they were closed to check the spread of the coronavirus, most places of worship across Delhi are set to open tomorrow with COVID-19 safety measures in places. Trusts governing religious places hope that the re-opening will help them slowly reclaim a sense of normalcy in a world gripped by fear.

Many churches, however, have decided to not open their doors to the devout just yet.

Staffers at the famous Sacred Heart Cathedral in Connaught Place told NDTV that they have just started making sanitisation arrangements and would take three-four more days to reopen.

At Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, floors were being scrubbed clean as a number of staffers and their family members took part in a mock drill to check functioning of the disinfection tunnel installed near the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum.

Thermal scanners have also been installed for visitors to scan their own temperature before entering.

Sanitizer dispensers dot the premises, which now has four entry points; devotees have been told to bring their own head coverings and leave their footwear in their vehicles.

The Sarovar (pool of holy water) will be closed for visitors but the langar will continue to feed the needy. While all dos and don'ts issued by the Union home ministry will be followed, the Gurdwara management said prasad would be distributed.

"Prasad distribution is part of our tradition and it will continue. If government can allow langar, which involves so much more people-to-people contact, then why prohibit prasad?" the head priest said.

The home ministry has prohibited offerings, distribution of prasad, touching of holy books and choirs at all religious places.

At the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, in addition to these safety measures, no more than five to 10 devotees would be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum at a time and prayer groups have been disallowed. Hymns will be played on loudspeakers, the authorities said.

At Jama Masjid, loudspeakers used for prayers would also be used to regularly remind children and the elderly to pray at home.

On a usual day 1,500-2,000 people offer their namaz at the Masjid but now only 500-700 people will be allowed.

The 'hauz' (pool for cleaning hands and feet before prayer) has been closed and the mosque management has told devotees to carry sanitiser for ablutions.

All prayer mats have been removed and safety markings made six feet apart. People have been asked to bring to their own mats. Every alternate row would be left empty and worshippers would have to wear face masks at all times.