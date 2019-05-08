Physically Challenged Rape Victim Delivers Stillborn Child In Rajasthan

The victim's mother is a widow and works as a labourer in Gujarat (Representational)

A case of rape was registered against an unidentified person after a 14-year-old physically challenged girl delivered a stillborn baby in Banswara district of Rajasthan, the police said today.

The victim's mother had got her admitted to a hospital on May 5 where doctors informed her that the girl was pregnant.

She lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.

"Banswara SP contacted the victim's family after the matter came to light and a case was registered," senior police official Kapil Garg told reporters.

The victim's mother is a widow and works as a labourer in Gujarat while her three children, including the victim, stay in Banswara.

