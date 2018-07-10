Petrol Bomb Hurled At Public Service Commission Office In Shillong

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at around 8 am in the Horse Shoe Building.

The bomb was hurled to the office MPSC Secretary W.A.M. Booth (File)

Shillong: 

Unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at the office of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Tuesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at around 8 am in the Horse Shoe Building.

"The attackers hurled a petrol bomb inside the room of MPSC Secretary W.A.M. Booth. We are still investigating into the incident," Superintendent of Police (Shillong City), Stephan Rynjah said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in Shillong on Monday to chair the North Eastern Council meeting which was attended by Governors and Chief Ministers of Northeastern states.

