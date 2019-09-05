Patient In Bihar Gets Right Leg Operated Instead Of Hydrocele Surgery

The incident occurred at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (Representational)

A patient admitted to a hospital has alleged that a surgeon instead of performing a ''Hydrocele'' surgery performed a surgery on his right leg on Tuesday.

Hydrocele surgery is a procedure to repair a hydrocele, which is a buildup of fluid around a testicle.

This incident has occurred at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH).

Bhuneshwar Yadav, a resident of Punakala village claimed that he had come for Hydrocele surgery, but without any prior notice, a surgeon operated his leg and also inserted a rod in it.

"Keeping in view the swelling on the patients'' leg, the doctor must have performed the leg surgery on priority," Vijay Krishna Prasad, Superintendent (ANMMCH) backing his hospital's doctor said.

He also said that proper investigation will be conducted into this matter.

