Delhi Man Had Injured Head. But Doctor Operated On His Leg

"As the senior resident performed the procedure on the patient after putting him on anaesthesia, the patient could not realise or object to it," said Ajay Bahl, medical superintendent at the Sushruta Trauma Centre in Delhi's Civil Lines area.
Hospital authorities have said that when the negligence on the part of the doctor came to light, a procedure to correct the operation was performed on the patient.
The doctor also allegedly tampered with the patient's case documents to cover up his mistake, reported PTI.
Mr Bahl said that a hospital committee had found the doctor to be at fault.
He said the doctor has been barred from performing more surgeries without any form of supervision as well.
It is not clear as to whether any action will be taken against the doctor for tampering with the documents.
In 2012, four patients died at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit after it emerged that the oxygen supply had stopped. The then Delhi government had dismissed two doctors, suspended one doctor and transferred another after the incident.