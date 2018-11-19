Parents Protest Kolkata School Derecognition, Gherao District Official

The parents blocked the nearby highway, disrupting traffic, police said. (Representational image)

The parents of students of a school at Islampur in North Dianjpur district on Sunday blocked the district inspector and blocked roads in protest against the move of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to derecognise the institution, officials said.

A board official confirmed that Saraswati Sishu Mandir had been derecognised on November 15 for not abiding to certain regulations laid down by it, but did not elaborate on the matter.

A district official said a section of the parents gheraoed the district inspector for some time, as he came to the school on Sunday afternoon to discuss the situation.

They also blocked the nearby highway, disrupting traffic, he said.

The protesters dispersed only after the DI assured that the school education department will ensure students of the institution will not face any problem in sitting for board examinations.

In September, two polytechnic students were killed at Islampur during a protest against the recruitment of a teacher.