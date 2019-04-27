At Least 10 Dead After Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Dalhousie In Himachal

Panchpula, Banikhet: The bus fell into the gorge at Panchpula in Banikhet

A private bus fell into a 200-foot deep gorge, leading to the death at least twelve people in Himachal Pradesh. The bus was on the Dalhousie-Pathankot route, reported news agency ANI.

The bus fell into the gorge at Panchpula in Banikhet, around 6 kilometres away from Dalhousie, a popular tourist destination. The bus was traveling from Dalhousie to Punjab's Pathankot.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident.

A police team from Dalhousie led by a top official reached the spot to conduct an investigation into the accident, according to ANI. The number of dead may increase, according to a police official quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Officials earlier said the number of dead was 12, reported PTI.

Officials have also said operations to rescue passengers was hampered by darkness.

The distance between Dalhousie and Pathankot is 85 kilometres.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.