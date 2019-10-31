Maharashtra Man Allegedly Raped 15-Year-Old Stepdaughter For A Month

The accused is on the run and police are trying to arrest him (Representational)

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping his stepdaughter over one month at Maharashtra's Palghar, an official from the district rural police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the 15-year-old girl stated that the accused had repeatedly raped her for a month and had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, the official said.

Police have registered an case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The investigating officer said the accused has not been arrested and they are on the lookout for him.

