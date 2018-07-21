Only Royal Bengal Tiger At Tripura Zoo Dies

The 15-year-old tiger Dipu had been ill and was on oral rehydration. (Representational)

The only Royal Bengal Tiger in a Tripura zoo has died, officials said today. Named Dipu, the tiger died in the zoo on Friday of old age, zoo director Naresh Jamatiya told reporters.

The zoo is located in Sipahijala sanctuary, which is about 18 kilometers from Agartala.

The Wild Life Warden of the sanctuary, Anjan Sen the tiger had been ill since the last six months and was on oral rehydration for 14 days.

When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Ashok Kumar said the tiger was 15-years-old.

The tiger was brought from Chandigarh zoo in 2006 when it was three years old, former director of the zoo, Pallab Chakraborty, told PTI.