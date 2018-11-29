ONGC Engineer Found Hanging In Hotel Room In Dehradun

No suicide note has been recovered yet from ONGC engineer's home.

An engineer working with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was found dead in his hotel room in Dehradun on Thursday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Vipin Yadav, who was an Assistant Executive Engineer with the ONGC, was found hanging in his hotel room at noon, Cantt police station in-charge Arun Saini told PTI.

Currently posted in Maharashtra, Mr Yadav was staying in the hotel since November 25 to attend an official training programme organised by the ONGC here, he said.

He was a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Saini said.

The matter came to light when the engineer did not turn up for training at the ONGC this morning prompting his colleagues to make enquiries with the hotel authorities, the inspector said.

The hotel staff went to the room where Mr Yadav had been staying and found it locked from the inside.

When repeated knocking at the door went unresponded, it was unlocked using a master key and Mr Yadav was found hanging inside his room, the official said.

His body has been sent for a postmortem and no suicide note has been recovered yet from the spot, he said.