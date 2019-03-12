One-Year-Old Baby, 2 Women Killed As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In UP

The vehicle overturned while trying to overtake another tractor, the official said. (FILE PHOTO)

Two women and an one-year-old baby were killed and 18 others injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said Tuesday.

Around 30 people were returning from a shrine on the vehicle late Monday evening when the incident occurred in Khaira Bhabhoota village, a senior police official said.

Ayush (1), Rinku Devi (35) and Devanti (50) died in the accident, he said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment.

The vehicle overturned while trying to overtake another tractor, the official said.