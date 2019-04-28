One Dead, Two Injured After Car Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

Mud-house suffered extensive damages in the mishap but occupants escaped unhurt (Representational))

A 35-year-old man was killed and two women were critically injured today when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge, the police said.

The accident occurred near Dunadi village in the district when the car was travelling from Gandoh to Doda on the Thathri-Kilhotran road, they said.

The driver, Abdul Latief, lost control over the vehicle while passing a curve and the car rolled down the hill and fell on a mud house near the banks of a river, leaving him dead and critically injuring two passengers - Rozia Bano and Zohra Begum - who were rushed to a hospital, police said.

The roof of the mud-house suffered extensive damages in the mishap but its occupants escaped unhurt, an official said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.