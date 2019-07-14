On Video, Newly Married Couple Cross Flooded Road Using Makeshift Boat

The makeshift boat was constructed using drums and wood logs

A newlywed couple had to bear the brunt of rain gods on their way back home from their wedding venue. The duo, dressed to their nines for the big day, had to hop on-board a makeshift boat as their journey was halted due to a flooded road.

The incident took place in Bihar's Araria district when a wedding procession was returning to Jogbani from Garha village.

#WATCH A bride and a groom cross a flooded street in Forbesganj on a makeshift pontoon boat made out of plastic drums. (13.07.19) pic.twitter.com/QA9U1HzCXi - ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

The groom's relative said, "We had to construct a makeshift boat using drums and wood logs for sending the bride and groom to the native village because the flood water has damaged the connecting road."

Many villages in Araria, Darbhanga and Madhubani district in the state are flooded following heavy rainfall in the area.

Flood water has entered many villages of Kusheshwar region, leading to disruption of normal life.

"The situation is worst here. Our village is flooded," one of the locals from a village near Kusheshwar area, speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday said.

Another local alleged, "The water level is rising. The government officials came for inspection but they did nothing."

Yesterday, two children lost their lives in Kishanganj as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the state. "Two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj," principal secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit said.

