Watch: On Makeshift Boat, Villagers Take Sick Man To Hospital In Flooded Bihar

Water logged roads amid a flood-like situation forced villagers in Bihar to improvise and make a boat out of tubs, bamboo and rope so that a sick fellow resident could be taken to the hospital. The district reportedly lacks a proper system to ferry patients to the hospital during the floods.

A video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter shows two residents of Bhagalpur district wade through knee high water and pull the makeshift boat. Two men, one lying down and the other sitting up, were seen on the boat.

#WATCH | Bihar: People in a flood-affected village in Bhagalpur district made a makeshift boat to carry a patient to hospital pic.twitter.com/rI6QyZrCZY — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

"Ganga Mandal, the patient, was severely ill. He was taken to a camp and was given primary treatment. He was further taken to the hospital. Villagers made the boat in absence of any other facility," the village head told ANI.

He added that they "don't have a proper boat and often face difficulties in getting ration."

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in Bihar for the next two days and has advised people to take precautionary measures. The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning on Friday.

