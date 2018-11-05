On CCTV, Leopard Seen Sneaking Into Gujarat Secretariat Complex

Experts from forest department were deployed to catch the animal.

A leopard was caught today on the security camera sneaking into the Gujarat secretariat in Gandhinagar. In the video, the animal is seen roaming near the secretariat and entering the premises from under the gate, prompting the state forest department to launch a search operation.

The secretariat houses the assembly building among other important offices. Its employees were warned against entering the building until the animal was caught.

"The leopard may have lost its way and entered the premises. We will either catch him or make sure he leaves the complex," a senior official said.

WATCH: Leopard entered Secretariat premises in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, early morning today. Forest department officials are currently conducting a search operation to locate the feline (Source: CCTV footage)

During the search, the entire area was secured to ensure safety of the officials involved. "The security of everyone is important for us. There are a lot of offices here are everyone's security is important. By the time we clear this area, we have to secure the area," a senior police officer had said.

Tranquilising guns and cages were brought to the campus as part of the operation to capture the animal.

However, by afternoon the authorities said the leopard had left the campus.

