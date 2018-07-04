On Ministry Tip-Off, Man Arrested In Siwan With 100 Fake Passports

Owner of Alisha International, Mithilesh Kumar Singh, was arrested (Representational)

The owner of an immigration agency has been arrested for allegedly being involved in arranging foreign travel for the locals illegally, and around 100 passports and other documents were seized, the police said here today.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said the owner of Alisha International, Mithilesh Kumar Singh, was arrested following inputs from the External Affairs Ministry that the agency was involved in arranging foreign travel of locals in violation of the Immigration Act.

Besides the passports, police have seized laptops, mobile phones and other documents from the agency's office, Mr Jha said, adding a case has been registered against Singh under the Immigration Act and further investigation was underway.