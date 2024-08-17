On CCTV, Stray Dog Goes On Biting Spree In UP, 17 People Attacked In 1 Hour

A rabid dog went on a biting spree in UP's Gorakhpur, attacking 17 people including children and women within an hour on August 14. CCTV video captured the dog viciously attacking a 22-year-old student as he talked on his phone outside his house in Gorakhpur's Shahpur.

The video from a CCTV camera outside Ashish Yadav's home in the Awas Vikas Colony shows the BBA student walking in front of his house as he talked on the phone at 9.45 pm on Wednesday. Suddenly, a stray dog rushes towards him baring his teeth and begins attacking him.

Ashish tries to back off and kick the dog but it does not stop barking and biting. It sinks its teeth into his leg as Ashish falls to the ground. The dog then jumps and bites him in the face before running away. The video shows him bleeding from the mouth, eyes and lips.

After this, the dog made a woman, who was returning home and standing at the gate of her house, its prey. Attacking her on the knee and leg, the dog scurried away, she said. The deep wound on her knee required several stitches.

Next, the dog attacked two girls who were playing outside their home.

Ashish's father Vijay Yadav said that when he took him to the district hospital for a rabies vaccine, he was told the hospital had run out of the shot. The victims say they have informed the municipal corporation about the dog attacks but no action has been taken against the growing stray dog menace.



Durgesh Mishra, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Gorakhpur said he was not aware of the incident and did not receive any complaints. "We regularly run a campaign for sterilization of stray dogs. An Animal Birth Control Center is also being built. Stray dogs are being caught and sterilized and we run awareness campaigns for vaccination for pet dogs," he said.