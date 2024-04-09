On CCTV, Murder Accused, Out On Bail, Shot Dead On Busy Road In UP

According to the police, one more person was injured in the incident

A murder accused, out on bail, was shot dead on a busy road in UP's Sultanpur district. The incident happened on April 7. The victim, Vijay Narayan Singh, was jailed for the murder of a government doctor in September 2023. He was out on bail when the incident happened.

The incident was captured on CCTV. In the footage, an unidentified bike-borne man can be seen arriving at the spot and firing multiple shots at Vijay Singh before fleeing. After the incident, a cop can be seen running towards the crime scene before a crowd starts gathering around the spot.

According to the police, Vijay Singh was killed in the incident and one more person was injured who was rushed to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

"According to the preliminary investigation, some people were gathered together for a party when the shots were fired. Vijay Singh was killed in the incident and one more person has been injured who is being treated in the district hospital. He will be taken to Lucknow if referred by the doctors," said police.

Police teams are investigating the case further.