On CCTV, 30-Year-Old Employee Suffers Heart Attack, Dies At UP Bank

A video of a 30-year-old bank employee suffering a heart attack at his office has added to concerns over rising heart diseases among young Indians. The latest case is of Rajesh Kumar Shinde, the agri general manger at an HDFC branch in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

Mr Shinde was working on his laptop when he suddenly collapsed on his chair, showed CCTV visuals from June 19.

His colleagues sitting next to him alerted others and shifted him from his desk to an open area. They sprinkled water on his face and even tried to give him CPR in an effort to make him feel better.

As his condition worsened, they took him to a hospital, but it was too late. He died.

CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an emergency life-saving procedure that includes chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth ventilation efforts.

Ageing is among the major factors linked to heart health, but an uptick in heart attack deaths among people under 40 has sparked concerns in the country. Doctors attribute this alarming rise in heart diseases to a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary choices, and stress among other causes.