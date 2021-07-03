On Camera, Truck Runs Over Hyundai i10 On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 3 Dead

The impact was such that the three occupants of the car, including a four-year-old boy, died on the spot.

A road trip proved fatal for three members of a family on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after their car got hit by a container truck that had lost control on the 94.5 km stretch that connects the two cities in Maharashtra. The horrific incident - which shows the car getting caught between two container trucks and subsequently being run over - was captured on the rear camera of a truck that was right in front of the Hyundai i10 car.

The impact was such that the three occupants of the car, including a four-year-old boy, died on the spot. The driver of the truck also suffered serious injuries; he was shifted to a hospital for medical attention. The incident took place on Thursday.

After the accident, the car caught fire and it was completely burnt.

A patrol team of the Highway Police reached the spot and rescued the driver of the container. He was later admitted to a hospital.

About 1.5 lakh people have died due to road accidents in the last one year, according to the government.

India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh crippled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents with losses amounting to 3.14 per cent of the GDP, the World Bank said in a report released earlier this year.