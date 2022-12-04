On Camera, Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Puja At Madhya Pradesh Temple

According to officials, the man runs a medical store and used to visit the temple every Thursday.

In a shocking incident, a man died reportedly of a heart attack while praying at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Thursday, shows the man, Rajesh Mehani, a Sai devotee, doing a 'parikrama' of an idol in the temple, he later sits to pray but couldn't get up, which the officials suspect was due to a 'silent' heart attack he suffered.

Other devotees in the temple called the priest when the man did not respond for about 15 minutes. He was later taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

According to officials, Mehani runs a medical store and used to visit the temple every Thursday.

On Friday, a bus driver in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur ran into several vehicles after its driver died of a sudden heart attack, in the incident, another person was also killed, and several others were injured.

According to health experts, silent heart attacks, known as silent myocardial infarction (SMI), are described as "silent" due to their symptoms such as no extreme chest pain, pressure, sudden shortness of breath, and dizziness.