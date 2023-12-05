Odisha Teen Kills Employer For Not Paying His Wage, Assaulting Him: Cops

The incident happened on November 29, said police (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed the owner of an eatery where he was working with a stone slab after he was not paid his monthly wage of Rs 1,500 and was abused and assaulted whenever he asked for it, police said on Tuesday.

The decomposed body of the 37-year-old man, who ran the fast food joint at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, was found on Sunday in his rented room, they said.

He hired the boy of Bhanjanagar area, promising a monthly wage of Rs 1,500, to work as a helper at the eatery. The boy also used to live with him in that room, police said.

However, he did not pay the boy his wage, and whenever he asked for his dues, the man used to abuse and assault him. He also threatened the boy with a police case in case he tried to leave, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravana Vivek M said.

In the early hours of November 29 when the man was sleeping, the boy brought a heavy stone slab and bludgeoned him with it. Then, he also hit him with an iron clamp, police said.

After ensuring the man's death, the boy left the house and bolted the doors. The body was recovered after a foul smell started coming from it, they said.

The boy was caught on Tuesday, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)