Odisha Police Arrests 20-Year-Old After Minor Accuses Him Of Rape

The 16-year-old survivor claimed the accused had sex with her several times (Representational)

The police in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man on the charge of raping a minor girl who has become pregnant.

Police said both the accused and the survivor were labourers in Berhampur Sadara police station area, around 160 kilometres away from state capital Bhubaneswar, and were in a relationship for around a year.

The 16-year-old survivor claimed the accused had sex with her several times with the promise of marriage and she is now four months pregnant.

However, he refused to marry her after her pregnancy was known and she lodged a complaint against him following which the accused was arrested.

The statement of the girl was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC before a magistrate, police said.