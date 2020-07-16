Odisha Man Kills Woman, Enters Police Outpost With Her Severed Head: Cops

The incident happened in Chhatara village in Danagadi police station area. (Representational)

Carrying the severed head of a woman he allegedly killed holding her responsible for the death of a relative, a 30-year-old man walked around one kilometre to reach a police outpost in Odisha's Jajpur district and surrendered, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Chhatara village in Danagadi police station area on Wednesday night, he said.

Kartik Kerai axed 62-year-old Nandini Purti to death, a few days after the demise of his ailing cousin, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jajpur Road, Chinmaya Nayak said.

"We have recovered the body and initiated an investigation. The accused is being interrogated in order to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident," the SDPO said.

Villagers told the police that one of Kerai's cousins had fallen sick recently and the accused had taken him to the woman for treatment as she was locally known as a witch doctor.

Kerai and his cousin returned home after getting an assurance from the woman that he would be cured.

However, the condition of Kerai's cousin deteriorated and he was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack earlier this month.

He later died in the hospital, the police officer added.