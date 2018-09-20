Dramatic Photos Show Dog's Fight With Cobra To Save Her Puppies

The dog and her seven puppies had taken a shelter under the staircase of a house at Satabhauni bazaar when a cobra slithered in and bit the two puppies, leaving them dead.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: September 20, 2018 14:45 IST
The video shows the dog barking ferociously and then pouncing on the cobra to save her puppies.

Bhadrak (Odisha): 

The residents of a neighbourhood in Odisha's Bhadrak woke up to the sounds of ferocious barking and hissing on Tuesday night. They managed to capture the dramatic pictures of a fierce fight between a poisonous cobra and a dog after the reptile bit two of her puppies.

Cobra attacks puppies, dog tries to save them.

The dog and her seven puppies had taken a shelter under the staircase of a house at Satabhauni bazaar when a cobra slithered in and bit the two puppies, leaving them dead. The video, that is in circulation online, shows the dog barking ferociously and then pouncing on the cobra to save her puppies. The cobra also can be seen in an attacking mode as it inches closer to the dog who continuous to bark aggressively to keep it away from her puppies.

The snake rescuer captured the cobra and then posed with it.

The neighbours immediately alerted a local snake rescuer who timely intervened, captured the cobra and took it away in a jar.

The rest of the five puppies are safe.

(With inputs from ANI)

