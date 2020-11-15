Odisha Actor's Wife Accidentally Falls Into Mahanadi River, Rescued: Police

The actor said a policeman and two "onlookers" jumped from bridge to rescue his wife (Representational)

The wife of an Odia film actor was on Sunday rescued by police and locals from the Mahanadi after she fell into the river accidentally while throwing some left over puja items in the water body, the police said.

The woman has been identified as Bhumika Das, wife of Amlan Das, and daughter-in-law of veteran actor Mihir Das, the police said.

"I had accompanied my wife to the Madhusudan Setu. While I was speaking over the phone inside my vehicle, I saw my wife slipping from the bridge and falling into the river while throwing the materials into the water", Amlan Das said, adding that he had immediately contacted the police.

A policeman and two "brave onlookers" jumped from the bridge to rescue his wife, he said.

The woman was taken to the police station and the law enforcers said that she had accidentally fallen into the river and had no injury marks. "No report or any station diary was made in this incident", said Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) Phase II police inspector Bijayini Singh.

However, some onlookers claimed that they had seen the woman jumping off the bridge.