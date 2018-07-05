Nurse Arrested For Clicking Photos Of 7-Year-Old Mandsaur Rape Survivor

Police are investigating why a nurse clicked pictures of the rape survivor and her medical records

Police have arrested a senior nurse of the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore on the charge of trying to reveal the identity of the Mandsaur gang-rape survivor by clicking the minor's pictures on her phone.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the police personnel posted near the ward at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, where the survivor is being treated, got the information that senior nurse Rama Kushwaha, 50, had clicked photos of the eight-year-old victim and her medical reports on her mobile camera.

During an investigation, the information was found to be authentic, he added.

The nurse is being questioned as to why she clicked pictures of the victim and her medical documents. It is suspected that she wanted to send these photos to someone, DIG Mishra added.

The DIG said that a case has been filed against the nurse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation is underway.

The survivor was raped on June 26 after being kidnapped from outside her school by two men. After the sexual assault, the accused had tried to kill the minor by slitting her throat with a knife.

She was admitted to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on June 27. After her health improved, she was shifted to the private ward from the ICU on July 3.

The police have arrested the two accused - Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) - and charged them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

