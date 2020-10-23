Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped In Ambala: Police

The girl was taken to Ambala City Civil Hospital for a medical examination (Representational)

A nine-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer was allegedly raped by some unknown person in Ambala, the police said on Friday.

The girl, whose parents were away for work on Thursday, was alone at home when some unknown person barged into their house, the police said.

The accused took her to a secluded spot near her house and raped her, they said.

The girl managed to reach home but did not tell her parents about the incident initially. Later, she complained of pain in her body and was taken to a hospital.

The girl later disclosed to her mother that she was raped.

The girl was referred to the Ambala City Civil Hospital on Friday afternoon, where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

Ambala Woman Police Station officer Sunita Dhaka said a case has been registered.

The police said that efforts are on to identify the accused.