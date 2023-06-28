Neighbours Object As Man Brings Goat Home In Housing Society, Cops Called

Neighbours objected to a man bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid. (Representational)

A section of residents of a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district objected to a man bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid, police said today.

The police were called to the housing society located in Bhayander area following the incident on Tuesday evening.

They held discussions with the residents and pacified them, a station house officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station told Press Trust of India.

There was an uproar in the housing society as people were seen shouting and preventing the man from taking the goat to his house, reported Press Trust of India.

The police official said the man informs the police every year in advance about the procedure of bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid as he has no other place to keep it.

"The man takes the goat away the next day and the animal is not slaughtered at his residence," the official clarified.

The man has now been told to take the animal out of his house in the presence of police, he said.

No formal complaint has been received in this connection and no offence registered, the official said.



