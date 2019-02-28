3 Killed, 1 Injured After SUV Overturns Near Madhya Pradesh Village

Neemkhera, Madhya Pradesh: A case was registered over the incident (Representational)

Three men were killed and another one severely injured on Thursday after the SUV in which they were traveling overturned near Neemkhera village in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The men, all in their late twenties, were relatives, police said.

"Their SUV overturned on Tikamgarh-Lalitpur road, around 8 km from the district headquarters," a police official told PTI.

The injured, who is also related to them, is in a serious condition. He was rushed to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh for treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered over the incident and investigation was on, the official said.