'Married At Home' Maharashtra Couple Get This Reception From Cops. Watch

The couple is seen standing in the balcony of their house.

Amid distressing stories emerging from all over the country as coronavirus lockdown continues, a heart-warming video from Maharashtra shows a group of policemen in Nashik giving a heart-warming reception to a newlywed couple.

In the nearly two-minute clip, shared on photo-sharing app Instagram, a policeman - surrounded by several other cops - can be seen congratulating the newlyweds on loudspeaker. The couple is standing in the balcony of their house. The policemen then play a song from a Bollywood movie as cops -standing in a group - clap for the couple.

Some people in the neighbourhood are seen recording the video on their mobile phones.

"Congratulating the couple who got "married at home" in Nashik Police Style!" the post shared on Instagram by Chief Minster's office reads.

लॉकडाऊनचे सर्व नियम पाळून घरातल्या घरात लग्न करणाऱ्या जोडप्याला नाशिक पोलिसांनी अनोख्या शैलीत दिल्या शुभेच्छा! • A couple decided to get married at home, without violating any lockdown rules, so the @nashikpolice had their own way to celebrate and congratulate the newly weds.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in India - nearly 13,000 COVID-19 patients and 548 deaths. Across India, the COVID-19 count has crossed the 40,000 mark, nearly 1,300 people have died.