Five Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Gujarat

Five members of a family were killed when their car collided with an SUV near Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday.



Four other family members and driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were injured in the accident that took place on National Highway No.48 on Sunday night, they said.

The nine family members from Ahmedabad were returning from Anand town after meeting their relatives when the speeding SUV rammed into their car near Pij village on the highway, police official FA Pargi said.

Five car occupants, including two children, died on the spot while four others received injuries and they were referred to the civil hospital, he said.

The SUV driver, Pramukh Patel, who was the lone occupant of his vehicle, was also injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Those who died have been identified as Seema Shaikh (24), her daughter Tanaaz (4), parents Yakub Shaikh (52) and Kausar Banu (50), and niece Inaya Shaikh (9).

An case has been registered against Pramukh Patel under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence), and he will be arrested after being discharged from hospital, the official said.