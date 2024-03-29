Mumbai Man Stripped, Forced To Lick Shoes For Allegedly Stealing Spices From Shop

Six persons have been arrested in the case.

Six persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a man, who was accused of stealing spices from the firm where he worked, and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official has said.

The APMC police station official said the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

"The man, who is employed in a trading shop in APMC, was assaulted by Raunak Dayaljibhai Bhanushali, proprietor of the trading firm, and his staff, identified as Sanjay Chowdhary, Lalaji Babubai Pagi, Virendra Kumar Laxman Gautam, Yogesh and Karan," he said on Thursday.

"The man was accused of stealing cardamom. He was beaten up, stripped and forced to lick the shoes of the accused Bhanushali. They also videoed the incident. Further probe is underway," he added.