UP Teacher Thrashes LKG Boy For Vomiting In Class On Children's Day

The joyous occasion of Children's Day turned into a tormenting memory for a primary class student in Uttar Pradesh after his teacher beat him up for vomiting in the class.
"My teacher Rubina thrashed me with stick after I vomited in the class," Faisal, who studies in LKG, told news agency ANI.
"My child came home crying. It's not a small matter. He has been beaten up 17 times," Faisal's father Abdul Salam said.
The police has arrested the teacher after his father filed a police complaint.
"A case has been filed against the teacher on Faisal's testimony," police officer Uday Shankar Singh.
