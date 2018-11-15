UP Teacher Thrashes LKG Boy For Vomiting In Class On Children's Day

The police has arrested the teacher after his father filed a police complaint.

Updated: November 15, 2018
LKG student Faisal returned home crying and narrated his ordeal to his father.

Moradabad: 

The joyous occasion of Children's Day turned into a tormenting memory for a primary class student in Uttar Pradesh after his teacher beat him up for vomiting in the class.

"My teacher Rubina thrashed me with stick after I vomited in the class," Faisal, who studies in LKG, told news agency ANI.

"My child came home crying. It's not a small matter. He has been beaten up 17 times," Faisal's father Abdul Salam said.

The police has arrested the teacher after his father filed a police complaint.

"A case has been filed against the teacher on Faisal's testimony," police officer Uday Shankar Singh.

(With Inputs From ANI)

lkg student beaten upmoradabaduttar peadesh teacher beats up child

