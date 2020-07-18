Monkey Pinned Down With Stick, Smeared With Black Paint, 4 Arrested In UP

According to the forest department, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and fined Rs 60,000.

Monkey Pinned Down With Stick, Smeared With Black Paint, 4 Arrested In UP

In the video, several men were seen poking the monkey with sticks.

New Delhi:

In a disturbing video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a monkey was seen being repeatedly tortured by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

In the video, several men were seen poking the monkey with sticks as one of them pins it to the ground from behind.

Another walks up to the monkey and covers it in a black liquid before allowing it to escape.

According to the forest department, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and fined Rs 60,000.

Last month, a video from Telangana's Khammam district emerged on social media where a monkey that entered a home in search of food was killed after being beaten, hung from a tree, and forced to fight for its life against dogs.

Comments
Uttar PradeshMonkey

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter