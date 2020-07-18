Monkey Pinned Down With Stick, Smeared With Black Paint, 4 Arrested In UP

In the video, several men were seen poking the monkey with sticks.

In a disturbing video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a monkey was seen being repeatedly tortured by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.



Another walks up to the monkey and covers it in a black liquid before allowing it to escape.



According to the forest department, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and fined Rs 60,000.



Last month, a video from Telangana's Khammam district emerged on social media where a monkey that entered a home in search of food was killed after being beaten, hung from a tree, and forced to fight for its life against dogs.