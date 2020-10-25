Mob Attacks Police Team In Uttar Pradesh, Cop Injured

Efforts are on to search others involved in the incident: Police (Representational)

A mob attacked a police team in a village in Budaun's Alapur area injuring a constable when they went there after receiving reports of gun shots, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kakrala village on Saturday night.

After receiving reports of gun shots, constables Ashok Bhadauria and OP Singh reached the village, following which a mob attacked them and started brick-batting, senior police official Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

Mr Bhadauria sustained injuries during the attack and rifle of one of the two policemen was snatched by the mob, he said.

Later, senior police official reached the spot with additional force and controlled the situation.

Budaun senior police official Sankalp Sharma said police have recovered the rifle which was snatched from the constable and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Efforts are on to search others involved in the incident, he said.

The injured constable was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, Mr Sharma added.