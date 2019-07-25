Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped At Gunpoint In Uttar Pradesh

Girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in a village, police said. (Representational)

A girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in a village, police said on Thursday.

Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her, senior police officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said.

The girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said.

She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the senior police officer added.

