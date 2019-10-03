Men Wearing Cat And Dog Masks Rob Crores From Tamil Nadu Jewellery Store

The reportedly spent nearly 90 minutes inside the Lalithaa jewellery showroom.

Two men wearing cat and dog masks robbed jewels worth several crores from a popular jewellery showroom in Tamil Nadu's Trichy.

The masked robbers stole nearly 800 jewels weighing about 30 kg after gaining entry into the Lalithaa jewellery showroom by drilling a side wall Tuesday night, police said. The stolen jewels are said to be worth Rs 13 crore.

The robbers gained access despite six night watchmen guarding the showroom and reportedly spent nearly 90 minutes inside the store.

"As many as 800 gold and platinum ornaments have been burgled," Kiran Kumar, one of the owners of the shop, said.

The incident came to light only after the employees opened the showroom the following morning.

CCTV cameras placed inside the showroom show two masked men entering the showroom through a drilled hole and leisurely removing the jewels. Police suspect that they were being assisted by one person who could have collected the jewels by waiting outside the shop.

They robbers had also spilt chilli power in the shop to confuse the police dogs, PTI reported.

Police Commissioner A Amalraj said that local police officials have visited the spot to look for clues. "We have got some basic information. We have formed several teams to arrest the culprits," he said.

