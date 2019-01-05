Medical Student Jumps Off From 12th Floor Home Day Before Exam: Police

The student allegedly also slit her wrists and knife. (Representational)

Depressed over facing examination pressure, a 27-year-old woman doctor, preparing for entrance for MD, allegedly killed herself on Saturday by jumping from her 12th floor apartment in Thane, Maharashtra.

A police officer said they found an unverified suicide note, believed to be written by the student. "In the suicide note, believed to have been written by her, she mentioned that she was unable to cope with the pressure to prepare for the entrance examination for MD (Doctor of Medicine)," said Kapurbawdi police station's inspector Arvind Karpe.

Divisional Commissioner of Police DS Swami said in a release later in the evening that according the student's mother, she was to appear for an examination on Sunday, and was disturbed and depressed for the last five days.

Between 6.45 am and 7 am, the student after taking a bath, allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and slit her wrists and neck, and then jumped down from the balcony of her room, police said.

MBBS graduates have to take a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to get admission to post-graduate courses.

