Mathura Receives Heavy Rainfall, 1 Killed In Wall Collapse

There was record 98 mm rain received in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

A man was killed when a wall collapsed due to the record downpour in Mathura district, officials said today.

Owing to the record 98 mm rain received in the last 24 hours, the low-lying areas of the city were inundated, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ravindra Kumar said.

He added that a man, identified as Raju, 25, died in an incident of wall collapse at the Tekman City colony under the Highway police station last night.

The deceased used to live in hut, adjacent to the wall, the ADM said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle of ARTO Babita Verma got stuck due to waterlogging near the new bus stand.

A police team was immediately sent to rescue her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed as the rain water entered several shops on Maholi Road and in Krishna Nagar, Tanveer Ahmed, district president, Samajwadi Party (SP), said.