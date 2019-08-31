2 Toddlers Die In State-Run Orphanage In UP, 8 Children Fall Sick

There are around 50 children living in the government-run orphanage. (Representational)

Two toddlers died and eight others were fell ill at a government-run orphanage, following which the district administration has ordered a probe.

Authorities have taken sample of the milk that was fed to children at the Rajkiya Shishu Sadan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said on Friday.

Ten children of the orphanage fell ill on Wednesday with two of them dying of diarrhoea within the last three days, Mr Mishra added.

Of the ten sick children, four serious cases were referred to Agra medical college, while rest are being treated in Mathura district hospital, he said.

He said two children below one and half years of age died in Agra.

The other hospitalized children are recovering, he added.

"ADM (F&R) Brajesh Kumar has been asked to probe the death and illness of the children," said Mr Mishra, adding the ADM has been asked to submit his probe report within 24 hours.

Though the exact cause of illness would be known only after the inquiry and the forensic examination report of the milk sample, it appears the children had an attack of diarrhoea, Mr Mishra said.

There are around 50 children living in the government-run orphanage, with 30 of them being of below two years of age.

