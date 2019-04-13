Married Woman Assaulted For Eloping With Lover In Madhya Pradesh

The woman had eloped with her lover few days back to Gujarat (Representational)

A 27-year-old married woman was humiliated, assaulted for allegedly eloping with her lover in Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh. The woman was also forced to carry her husband on her shoulders.

The incident took place in tribal-dominated Devigadh village, around 35 kilometers from the district headquarter. The videos of the torture went viral on social media.

The villagers ordered her to carry her husband on her shoulders. The woman was also assaulted for not being able to carry him. She kept crying but no one came forward to help.

The police have promised action against the culprits.

"I have got this information. This is really inhuman as a woman was tortured and humiliated. That's why I told senior police officials to go there with additional force and have instructed them that whosoever was present there at the time of the incident should be called to the police station and, an FIR should be registered immediately after proper inquiry," police chief Vineet Jain said.

The woman had eloped with her lover few days back to Gujarat, police said, adding her in-laws and husband found her two days back.

