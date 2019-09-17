Man, Woman Beaten In Rajasthan, Hair Chopped Off For Having Affair: Cops

The police said that they will arrest the accused soon. (Representational)

A woman and a man were allegedly assaulted and their hair chopped off in Rajasthan's Nagaur district for having an affair, the police said on Monday.

Both of them were allegedly assaulted by the woman's family, the police said.

In a video widely circulated on social media, a few people were seen assaulting and cutting the hair of a woman and a man.

"A video of a woman and a man being assaulted had gone viral. Police reached the spot to gather information about the incident. We are filing an FIR and taking further action," Superintendent of Police Vikas Pathak told news agency ANI.

"Further investigation is on and police will arrest the accused soon," he added.

