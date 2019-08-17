Man, Woman Allegedly In Relationship Found Dead On UP Railway Tracks

The woman was married in June, the man was not married. (Representational)

A man and a married woman who were allegedly in a relationship were found dead on a railway track today, the police said.

According to the family members, Surendra (25) and Ramkali Pal (23) left the house on the pretext of defecating on Friday evening. They are were found on the tracks near Ken river in the morning, senior police official Alok Mishra said.

While the woman was married in June, the man was not married. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Mr Mishra said.

