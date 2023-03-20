Man With Mental Illness Kills Wife, Daughter, Later Kills Self: UP Cops

A mentally challenged man allegedly hanged himself to death after killing his wife and their four-month-old daughter in a village here, police said on Monday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said Mohan Lal (36), a resident of Rudikhera village under Barasagvar police station limits, hacked to death his wife Seema (30) and their daughter with an axe late on Sunday night before hanging himself using a rope.
He was mentally challenged and was undergoing treatment in Lucknow, the ASP said.
A case has been registered in this matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by Lal's father, Singh said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)