Man Trying To Sell 19 Tortoises At Fish Market Arrested In West Bengal

As per officials, Gadadhar Barman was arrested while he was attempting to sell the tortoises in Khakurda fish market.

Cities | | Updated: January 28, 2019 07:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Trying To Sell 19 Tortoises At Fish Market Arrested In West Bengal

The 19 tortoises were recovered from the Khakurda fish market in Midnapore


Midnapore, West Bengal: 

Officials from Belda Forest Department recovered 19 tortoises from Khakurda market in West Bengal's Midnapore on Sunday, and arrested one man in connection with the case.

As per officials, Gadadhar Barman was arrested while he was attempting to sell the tortoises in Khakurda fish market.

"Today we recovered tortoises from Khakurda market area, we got information of them being sold in the fish market area. We arrested one man and started court proceedings. Dealing in these type of animals is punishable," said Range Officer Sarbani Das.

Gadadhar Barman will be produced before the Dantan Court.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

tortoisesMidnapore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTH

................................ Advertisement ................................