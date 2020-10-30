Man Strangles, Kills Father Over Domestic Dispute In UP's Bulandshahr: Police

The man's body has been sent for an autopsy, the police said (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his father by strangling him in UP's Bulandshahr over a domestic dispute, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place when 65-year-old Rampal had gone to his farm on Friday morning. After some time, his body was found near a tubewell there, they said.

Rampal's elder son Neeraj told the police over the phone that his father had taken a loan against their 25-bigha plot of land. The man wanted to buy a tractor by taking more loan against this plot, which was opposed by his younger son Yashpal. Miffed by it, Yashpal allegedly strangled his father and escaped, according to the police.

Inspector Shaukendra Singh said Rampal was killed due to a domestic dispute. The body has been sent for an autopsy, he said.