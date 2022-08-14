Man Slits Pregnant Girlfriend's Throat In Maharashtra; Arrested: Cops

The man wanted to get rid of her and allegedly killed her, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend over some dispute in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the accused Altamash Munewar Dalvi (23) from Thane railway station, an official said.

The victim, Muskan alias Nadia Mulla, who was pregnant, was found dead with her throat slit in Virani Estate locality on Saturday, assistant police inspector Krupali Borse of the Mumbra police station said.

During the probe, it was found that the victim had been in a relationship with Dalvi and there were some disputes arising out of their affair, the police official said.

The accused wanted to get rid of the victim and allegedly attacked and killed her by slitting her throat, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

